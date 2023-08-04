All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


In helicopter with laser pointer: Russian Defence Ministry shows Shoigu supposedly in Ukraine

Iryna BalachukFriday, 4 August 2023, 09:21
In helicopter with laser pointer: Russian Defence Ministry shows Shoigu supposedly in Ukraine
Sergei Shoigu during supposed visit to war zone in Ukraine. Screenshot from video by Russian Ministry of Defence

The Russian Ministry of Defence has posted a video of a supposed visit by Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu to the war zone in Ukraine.

Source: Russian Ministry of Defence on Telegram

Quote from Ministry: "The Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation inspected the forward control point of the Centre group of troops in the area of the special operation [the official Russian name for the war against Ukraine – ed.]".

 
Shoigu was shown at the helicopter window as usual
screen shot:  video by Russian Ministry of Defence 

Details: Shoigu was debriefed by the group's commander, Lieutenant General Andrey Mordvichev, as well as commanders and staff officers, and thanked the command and personnel of the group of troops "for conducting successful offensive actions on the Krasnyi Lyman front and seizing more favourable positions".

Shoigu was supposedly shown "one of the many armoured vehicles captured in battle from the enemy", a Swedish CV-90 infantry fighting vehicle.

Mordvichev reportedly claimed to Shoigu that the Western equipment supplied to Kyiv has many "shortcomings", lacking spare parts, tools and additional accessories, and having a low rate of fire. The occupiers also claim these vehicles lack a guided weapon system and have low survivability due to its high silhouette.

It is unclear from the published video where exactly Shoigu was located.

Why it is important: Against the backdrop of the Ukrainian counter-offensive, Russia is trying to demonstrate in every possible way the alleged permanent presence of its military leadership at the front. In particular, the occupiers recently claimed that Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces had visited the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast in Ukraine. However, the video reports from the Russian Ministry of Defence never show where its leaders were actually located.

Moreover, the ministry has been repeatedly caught lying before.

For example, on 18 December 2022, the Russian Ministry of Defence published a video where Shoigu supposedly flew over military positions in a helicopter. But later it turned out that Shoigu was actually about 80 kilometres from the front line, in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy PM speaks with Hungarian Foreign Minister
All News
Advertisement: