Russian forces attack 14 Sumy Oblast settlements, causing damage

Over the course of the past day, Russian forces attacked Sumy Oblast 21 times; 139 explosions occurred in the oblast as a result of the Russian attacks, and several properties were damaged.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: Russian forces shelled a total of 14 civilian settlements in seven hromadas: Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Khotin, Seredyna-Buda, Shalyhyne, Esman and Nova Sloboda. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a city, town or village and its adjacent territories - ed.]

Russian forces fired 20 mortar bombs on the Krasnopillia hromada; 14 explosions occurred as a result of artillery shelling.

Advertisement:

Seventeen explosions also occurred in the Bilopillia hromada, which Russian forces attacked with mortars and artillery.

The Russians also fired 14 mortar bombs and five rounds of machine gun fire on the Esman hromada, and deployed artillery to attack it a further 12 times.

Four explosions occurred in the Seredyna-Buda hromada as a result of Russian mortar attacks, and 16 as a result of shelling. An outbuilding, a fence, and a moped were damaged.

Russian forces fired 11 mortar bombs on the Shalyhyne hromada.

The Nova Sloboda hromada was hit by another 11 Russian mortar bombs, and 15 further explosions occurred there as a result of a Russian grenade launcher attack.

Russian forces also deployed a mortar to fire on the Khotin hromada, resulting in five explosions. Two households were damaged.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!