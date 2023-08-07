All Sections
Drone downed over Belgorod – Russian governor

Olena RoshchinaMonday, 7 August 2023, 13:52
Photo from Telegram channel "Zhest Belgorod"

Russian authorities have claimed that their air defence system shot down a UAV on the approach to Belgorod.

Source: Russia’s Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov

Quote: "Our air defence system was activated in Belgorod – an aircraft-type UAV was shot down on the approach to the city. The operational services are clarifying the consequences on the spot."

Details: Gladkov explained that there were no casualties or damage, as preliminary reports said.

Background: Fighting with drones is constantly reported near the border with Ukraine in Belgorod Oblast, Russia: sometimes they get shot down, and sometimes they fall either on the road or on buildings.

