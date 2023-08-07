All Sections
Putin demands increase in Russian kamikaze drone production

Olena RoshchinaMonday, 7 August 2023, 15:31
Vladimir Putin. Photo: Kremlin

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has ordered that Rostech company increase the production of the Kub and Lantset drones, small-sized loitering munitions that attack a target by blowing themselves up.

Source: Russian BBC service

Quote: "The manufacturers promised me to increase the production in terms of quantity. They are keeping their promise but it must be increased even more."

Details: At the meeting with Sergey Chemezov, the head of Rostech, Putin said that these drones have proved their high efficiency.

"A strike [with these drones] is powerful – "…not only will any vehicle, including foreign-made ones, catch fire, but also their ammunition loads will explode", Putin added with delight.

Why this is important: In the course of the war against Ukraine, the Russian army regularly attacks important Ukrainian targets, using not only missiles, but also drones. Among them, Iranian Shaheds and Russian Lancets, which are essentially guided munitions, are especially popular.

Advertisement: