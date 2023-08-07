Not all points of Ukraine's peace formula were agreed upon in Jeddah, there are some disputes

At their meeting in Saudi Arabia, the participating states did not agree on all of the points of the peace formula proposed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy; the dialogue on controversial issues continues.

Source: Andrii Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, during a press conference in Kyiv, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "If all countries had said: 'Yes, we agree with everything', then we would have hosted the peace summit by the end of the month. There are points on which there are no objections at all, and there are those on which the dialogue continues."

Details: Yermak noted that the indisputable point is the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

According to him, "there can be no compromise on territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty [of Ukraine], and many countries emphasised this."

Yermak said that amongst the points that remain problematic are the point on justice which provides for the punishment of the Russian political leadership guilty of aggression, war crimes, etc., and the point on compensation to Ukraine.

"We still need to work with the countries of the Global South on difficult points, such as responsibility. But not because they are against it, but because they need more explanations of how this will happen," Yermak said.

According to him, within a month there should be a meeting of advisers where they will discuss issues on which there is no final agreement.

Yermak emphasised that "today no other initiatives are being considered, except for Zelenskyy’s peace plan."

He also said that after the meeting in Saudi Arabia, Ukraine plans to hold a series of summits on the peace formula presented by Zelenskyy.

