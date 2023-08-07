Not all points of Ukraine's peace formula were agreed upon in Jeddah, there are some disputes
At their meeting in Saudi Arabia, the participating states did not agree on all of the points of the peace formula proposed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy; the dialogue on controversial issues continues.
Source: Andrii Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, during a press conference in Kyiv, as reported by European Pravda
Quote: "If all countries had said: 'Yes, we agree with everything', then we would have hosted the peace summit by the end of the month. There are points on which there are no objections at all, and there are those on which the dialogue continues."
Details: Yermak noted that the indisputable point is the territorial integrity of Ukraine.
According to him, "there can be no compromise on territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty [of Ukraine], and many countries emphasised this."
Yermak said that amongst the points that remain problematic are the point on justice which provides for the punishment of the Russian political leadership guilty of aggression, war crimes, etc., and the point on compensation to Ukraine.
"We still need to work with the countries of the Global South on difficult points, such as responsibility. But not because they are against it, but because they need more explanations of how this will happen," Yermak said.
Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!
According to him, within a month there should be a meeting of advisers where they will discuss issues on which there is no final agreement.
Yermak emphasised that "today no other initiatives are being considered, except for Zelenskyy’s peace plan."
He also said that after the meeting in Saudi Arabia, Ukraine plans to hold a series of summits on the peace formula presented by Zelenskyy.
Background:
- On 5 August, a meeting to discuss the upcoming Peace Formula summit proposed by the Ukrainian government began in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia; 42 countries were present there. The countries are expected to share responsibility for individual points of the Ukrainian peace formula.
- Andrii Yermak, the head of the Office of the Ukrainian President, spoke about the results of the meeting in Saudi Arabia regarding the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula and noted that most of the participating states have decided how they will make their contribution.
- Yermak held meetings with heads of more than 30 delegations.
- European officials have said that China’s participation in the senior state advisers’ meeting to discuss Ukraine’s Peace Formula in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, had been "constructive".
- The participants of the summit in Saudi Arabia reached common ground "that respect for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty must be at the heart of any peace agreement". A decision had been made to form working groups on key topics of the 10 points of the peace formula proposed by Kyiv.
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!