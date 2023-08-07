All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy calls for punishment for aggressor on anniversary of Russia's aggression against Georgia

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 7 August 2023, 20:51
Zelenskyy calls for punishment for aggressor on anniversary of Russia's aggression against Georgia

On Monday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed solidarity with Georgia and reaffirmed support for its sovereignty on the anniversary of the beginning of Russia's armed aggression against Georgia in 2008.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter, reported by European Pravda

Quote: "On the 15th anniversary of the beginning of Russia's armed aggression against Georgia, we express our solidarity with the Georgian people and our resolute support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of this country. 

It is only the complete de-occupation of Ukrainian and Georgian lands, punishment of Russian invaders and compensation for the damage they have caused that will bring peace and stability to Europe and the world."

Earlier, European leaders, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and top EU diplomat Josep Borrell spoke on the 15th anniversary of the start of Russia's armed aggression against Georgia. 

Russia invaded Georgia on 7 August 2008. As a result of the war, Georgia lost control of Abkhazia and South Ossetia. On 26 August 2008, Russia recognised the "independence" of these regions.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy PM speaks with Hungarian Foreign Minister
All News
Advertisement: