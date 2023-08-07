Zelenskyy calls for punishment for aggressor on anniversary of Russia's aggression against Georgia

On Monday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed solidarity with Georgia and reaffirmed support for its sovereignty on the anniversary of the beginning of Russia's armed aggression against Georgia in 2008.

Quote: "On the 15th anniversary of the beginning of Russia's armed aggression against Georgia, we express our solidarity with the Georgian people and our resolute support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of this country.

It is only the complete de-occupation of Ukrainian and Georgian lands, punishment of Russian invaders and compensation for the damage they have caused that will bring peace and stability to Europe and the world."

Earlier, European leaders, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and top EU diplomat Josep Borrell spoke on the 15th anniversary of the start of Russia's armed aggression against Georgia.

Russia invaded Georgia on 7 August 2008. As a result of the war, Georgia lost control of Abkhazia and South Ossetia. On 26 August 2008, Russia recognised the "independence" of these regions.

