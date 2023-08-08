All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Number of casualties from missile attack in Pokrovsk rises to 57

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 8 August 2023, 01:38
Number of casualties from missile attack in Pokrovsk rises to 57
AFTERMATH OF THE MISSILE ATTACK IN POKROVSK. PHOTO: MINISTRY OF INTERNAL AFFAIRS

The number of wounded and injured has reached 57 people after a Russian missile attack on residential buildings in the city centre of Pokrovsk.

Source: Serhii Dobriak, Head of Pokrovsk City Military Administration, quoted by Suspilne news outlet

Quote: "As of 00:30, the number of wounded and injured has increased to 57. The death toll remains unchanged. Seven people have been killed. The rubble is still being cleared."

Background: A Russian missile strike on residential buildings in the centre of Pokrovsk killed seven people and injured about 30 others. Among the dead is the deputy head of the State Emergency Service in Donetsk Oblast, and among the injured are police officers, rescue workers and a child.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
Donetsk region
Number of casualties from missile attack in Pokrovsk rises to 67
Death toll rises to 5 following Russian missile strike on Pokrovsk; deputy head of Ukraine's State Emergency Service in Donetsk Oblast killed
Russians strike Pokrovsk with Iskanders – Zelenskyy
RECENT NEWS
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy PM speaks with Hungarian Foreign Minister
All News
Advertisement: