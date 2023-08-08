Number of casualties from missile attack in Pokrovsk rises to 57

The number of wounded and injured has reached 57 people after a Russian missile attack on residential buildings in the city centre of Pokrovsk.

Source: Serhii Dobriak, Head of Pokrovsk City Military Administration, quoted by Suspilne news outlet

Quote: "As of 00:30, the number of wounded and injured has increased to 57. The death toll remains unchanged. Seven people have been killed. The rubble is still being cleared."

Background: A Russian missile strike on residential buildings in the centre of Pokrovsk killed seven people and injured about 30 others. Among the dead is the deputy head of the State Emergency Service in Donetsk Oblast, and among the injured are police officers, rescue workers and a child.

