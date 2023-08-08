All Sections
EU Commission drafts enlargement report, recommends negotiations on Ukraine's membership

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 8 August 2023, 18:18
The European Commission has initiated the preparation of an enlargement report, expected to recommend the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

Source: Rikard Jozwiak, a journalist of the Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, on 8 July, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The journalist said the European Commission's report on enlargement was expected to be issued in the second half of October.

Quote: "State of play is that there will be recommendations for Ukraine [and] Moldova to start EU accession talks [and] Georgia to get candidate status," Jozwiak added.

Details: The Radio Liberty journalist clarified that the European Commission has not yet abandoned the idea of a "conditional" candidate status for Georgia, meaning it must fulfil certain conditions and criteria for the next stage (i.e. the start of negotiations).

He also said EU leaders are expected to finally approve these decisions at the December summit.

Background:

