All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian forces reach Russia's first defence line in Ukraine's south

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 8 August 2023, 18:50
Ukrainian forces reach Russia's first defence line in Ukraine's south

Ukrainian troops continued offensive operations on the Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts, reaching the first line of defence of the Russian forces.

Source: Serhii Kuzmin, Deputy Commander for Strategic Communications of the Tavriia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces, on the air of the national 24/7 newscast 

Quote: "Ukrainian troops continue offensive operations near the village of Robotyne. On this front, there is an advance of hundreds of metres. Offensive operations continue on the Berdiansk front.

We have already entered the first line of occupiers, and the first line is very difficult. But our military is pushing through. We are moving forward and this movement is slowed down by minefields and lack of aviation."

Details: Kuzmin adds there is a high density of mines and engineering barriers of Russians on this front.

The deputy commander said that there are more and more trained Russians. Russian troops pull up reserves from the second line of defence, including marines, paratroopers and special forces.

Background:

  • On 7 August, the 47th Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down a Russian Ka-52 helicopter with a man-portable air defence system near Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
All News
Advertisement: