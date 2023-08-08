Ukrainian forces reach Russia's first defence line in Ukraine's south

Ukrainian troops continued offensive operations on the Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts, reaching the first line of defence of the Russian forces.

Source: Serhii Kuzmin, Deputy Commander for Strategic Communications of the Tavriia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces, on the air of the national 24/7 newscast

Quote: "Ukrainian troops continue offensive operations near the village of Robotyne. On this front, there is an advance of hundreds of metres. Offensive operations continue on the Berdiansk front.

We have already entered the first line of occupiers, and the first line is very difficult. But our military is pushing through. We are moving forward and this movement is slowed down by minefields and lack of aviation."

Details: Kuzmin adds there is a high density of mines and engineering barriers of Russians on this front.

The deputy commander said that there are more and more trained Russians. Russian troops pull up reserves from the second line of defence, including marines, paratroopers and special forces.

Background:

On 7 August, the 47th Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down a Russian Ka-52 helicopter with a man-portable air defence system near Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

