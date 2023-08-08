All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian forces reach Russia's first defence line in Ukraine's south

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 8 August 2023, 18:50
Ukrainian forces reach Russia's first defence line in Ukraine's south

Ukrainian troops continued offensive operations on the Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts, reaching the first line of defence of the Russian forces.

Source: Serhii Kuzmin, Deputy Commander for Strategic Communications of the Tavriia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces, on the air of the national 24/7 newscast 

Quote: "Ukrainian troops continue offensive operations near the village of Robotyne. On this front, there is an advance of hundreds of metres. Offensive operations continue on the Berdiansk front.

We have already entered the first line of occupiers, and the first line is very difficult. But our military is pushing through. We are moving forward and this movement is slowed down by minefields and lack of aviation."

Advertisement:

Details: Kuzmin adds there is a high density of mines and engineering barriers of Russians on this front.

The deputy commander said that there are more and more trained Russians. Russian troops pull up reserves from the second line of defence, including marines, paratroopers and special forces.

Background:

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

  • On 7 August, the 47th Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down a Russian Ka-52 helicopter with a man-portable air defence system near Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Ukraine's Armed Forces continue to advance on two fronts – General Staff report

Kadyrov's son assaults Ukrainian native accused of burning Quran

videoUkrainian marines post footage showing liberation of Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast

Ukrainian defenders liberate Urozhaine

ISW on Russian government lies at Army-2023 forum

videoUkraine's Armed Forces use thermal imagers to find Russian mines

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:49
Ukraine's Armed Forces continue to advance on two fronts – General Staff report
19:30
US imposes sanctions on companies involved in Russia-North Korea arms trade
19:20
Group of Russian spies lived near military base in Britain
19:17
Wagner Group registered as educational organisation in Belarus
19:15
Over 10,700 children evacuated from Donetsk Oblast in a year – Ukraine’s Rentegration Ministry
19:13
Moscow Mayor claims 45,000 Muscovites are fighting in Ukraine
18:42
Switzerland ultimately joins 11th package of EU sanctions against Russia
18:29
Main manufacturer of missiles of Russia and his son-in-law get under sanctions from Czech Republic
18:12
General Zhydko, who commanded occupying forces in Ukraine, dies in Russia
18:04
Putin's party nominates namesake Zelenskyy for elections
All News
Advertisement: