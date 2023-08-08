All Sections
West in no hurry with F-16s for Ukraine because it fears Russia – former top NATO general

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 8 August 2023, 22:18
West in no hurry with F-16s for Ukraine because it fears Russia – former top NATO general

Philip Breedlove, former Supreme Commander of the NATO Allied Forces in Europe, believes that preparations for the exercises of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets are slowing down because some countries are afraid to provoke Russia.

Source: European Pravda, citing Breedlove’s comment for Voice of America

The retired American general says many countries are now ready to start training Ukrainian pilots to fly the F-16s. Preliminary plans were developed, but "the main slowdown in this process is taking place inside" the United States, he said.

"There is restraint regarding quick action due to fears that Mr. Putin may cause certain important events. As I have said many times, the situation with the F-16s is just the case," Breedlove said.

He added that in terms of providing Ukraine with fighter jets, the Russian policy of intimidating the West showed considerable effectiveness.

"Mr. Putin's ground forces are failing him on the battlefield. But Putin's war of intimidation, his war to deter the West, is a resounding success. And this is what he works hard [on]. This intimidation led to deterrence, and slowed down things like sending the F-16s," added the former Commander of NATO Forces in Europe.

Background: 

