West in no hurry with F-16s for Ukraine because it fears Russia – former top NATO general

Philip Breedlove, former Supreme Commander of the NATO Allied Forces in Europe, believes that preparations for the exercises of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets are slowing down because some countries are afraid to provoke Russia.

Source: European Pravda, citing Breedlove’s comment for Voice of America

The retired American general says many countries are now ready to start training Ukrainian pilots to fly the F-16s. Preliminary plans were developed, but "the main slowdown in this process is taking place inside" the United States, he said.

"There is restraint regarding quick action due to fears that Mr. Putin may cause certain important events. As I have said many times, the situation with the F-16s is just the case," Breedlove said.

He added that in terms of providing Ukraine with fighter jets, the Russian policy of intimidating the West showed considerable effectiveness.

"Mr. Putin's ground forces are failing him on the battlefield. But Putin's war of intimidation, his war to deter the West, is a resounding success. And this is what he works hard [on]. This intimidation led to deterrence, and slowed down things like sending the F-16s," added the former Commander of NATO Forces in Europe.

Background:

On 11 July, Ukraine signed a memorandum with its 11 partner states at the NATO Summit in Vilnius. The memorandum defines the conditions of training of Ukrainian pilots on the F-16 fighters.

The exercise is scheduled to start in August, but media reports say the United States has yet to approve the final plan to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets since European states have not agreed on all the specifics.

John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House, previously said that the US may deliver F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine by the end of this year.

