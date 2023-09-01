All Sections
Governor of Pskov Oblast in Russia reports "unidentified object" over city of Pskov

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 1 September 2023, 00:20
"unidentified object" over city of Pskov. Screenshot

The sounds of explosions were heard again in the Russian city of Pskov. The region’s governor reported the sighting of an "unidentified object".

Source: Governor of the Pskov Oblast of the Russian Federation, Mikhail Vedernikov; Russian Telegram channels

Quote from Vedernikov: "Observers at one of the air traffic control posts discovered an unidentified object in the sky near Krestov."

Details: The governor posted a video of the alleged "neutralisation" of the "target" in question.

Russian Telegram channels wrote of a new drone attack and possible air defence operation.

Background

  • On 30 August, four Il-76 aircraft were damaged at a military airfield in Pskov as a result of a drone attack.
  • The first satellite images of an airfield after a night attack by Ukrainian drones on the Russian city of Pskov on 30 August have been released by the media.

