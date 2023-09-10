Air-raid warning issued in Kyiv and number of oblasts
An air-raid warning was issued in the Ukrainian capital and a number of oblasts due to a threat of attack by Russian drones on the night of 9-10 September 2023.
Source: Air Force; an air-raid warning map
Details: An air-raid warning was issued in the city of Kyiv after 01:00.
Earlier, a warning was also issued in Sumy, Poltava, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr and Kyiv oblasts.
Later, another air-raid warning was also issued in Kirovohrad and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.
Background: Russian forces launched attack drones from the north.
Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!
Kyiv City Military Administration reported that air defence was responding to Russian drones.
Update: After 02:00, the all-clear was given in some oblasts.
After 03:00, the all-clear was given in Kyiv and other oblasts.
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!