Air-raid warning issued in Kyiv and number of oblasts

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 10 September 2023, 01:18
AIR-RAID SIREN. STOCK PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

An air-raid warning was issued in the Ukrainian capital and a number of oblasts due to a threat of attack by Russian drones on the night of 9-10 September 2023.

Source: Air Force; an air-raid warning map

Details: An air-raid warning was issued in the city of Kyiv after 01:00.

Earlier, a warning was also issued in Sumy, Poltava, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr and Kyiv oblasts.

Later, another air-raid warning was also issued in Kirovohrad and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Background: Russian forces launched attack drones from the north. 

Kyiv City Military Administration reported that air defence was responding to Russian drones.

Update: After 02:00, the all-clear was given in some oblasts.

After 03:00, the all-clear was given in Kyiv and other oblasts.

