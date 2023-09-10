All Sections
Russians attack Ukraine with newly-made weapons

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 10 September 2023, 04:36
Russians attack Ukraine with newly-made weapons
VADYM SKIBITSKYI. PHOTO: MEDIACENTER.ORG.UA

The Russians attacked Ukraine in August using missile weapons produced in the third quarter of 2023.

Source: Vadym Skibitskyi, Deputy Chief of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, at a meeting of the Yalta European Strategy (YES), quoted by the Interfax-Ukraine news agency 

Quote: "Last year, they [the Russians – ed.] completely switched the economy to military mode. The defence industry is now trying to increase its efforts to produce what they call high-tech weapons.

And we see that whatever is produced at their facilities immediately goes to the army and is being used [to attack] our country, especially in the attacks that are being carried now and since May."

"The same applies to missile strikes in August, and missile weapons used there were produced in the third quarter of this year."

Details: Skibitskyi also cited the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih in May as an example, noting that the missiles were produced in April.

Defence Intelligence stressed that in order to stop Russian attacks, it is necessary to neutralise the production of such products used for military purposes.

"We are working together with the international community here because there are many aspects to it. These include international sanctions on the supply of relevant used components.

This is the closure of all supply channels through other countries, through some countries that have not joined international sanctions.

And the third aspect is the [Ukrainian] military, which is striking and destroying firms that produce lethal weapons," Skibitskyi said.

He added that at the moment, the entire state of Russia is involved in the war against Ukraine.

"This involves the armed forces, law enforcement agencies and powerful conscription measures. They have mobilised 310,000 servicemen in just three months, as they 'joined' the armed forces," Skibitskyi pointed out.

Commenting on the situation with the use of drones at the front, he stressed that "the battlefield is now absolutely open to both sides".

"The reason it is difficult to carry out any offensive or counteroffensive operations and actions now is because modern unmanned aerial vehicles are allowing us to capture all information very quickly.

Detecting a convoy of tanks takes two or three minutes, and the artillery unit will already have information about the movement of that convoy of tanks.

Two or three minutes more, and it will be ready to launch a strike. This means that a decision is made within ten minutes, and strikes are launched," Skibitskyi explained.

He also noted that the effective range of UAVs is now very large, and "none of the units go to the battlefield if they do not have their own UAVs".

"A single drone can disable equipment worth millions of dollars," Skibitskyi added. 

