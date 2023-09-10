All Sections
Aftermath of Russian attack on Kyiv: apartment, cars and trolleybus lines damaged

Iryna BalachukSunday, 10 September 2023, 09:20
Aftermath of Russian attack on Kyiv: apartment, cars and trolleybus lines damaged
PHOTO: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE

Fallen debris from Russian drones was recorded in four districts of Kyiv on the night of 9-10 September as a result of an overnight attack by Shahed UAVs and air defence operations, causing damage to an apartment, cars, trolleybus power lines and road signs and setting grass and railway sleepers on fire.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine: "Early reports indicate that fallen debris was recorded in the city's Shevchenkivskyi, Sviatoshynskyi and Podilskyi districts. 

Shevchenkivskyi district: A fire that started on grass and in wooden railway sleepers in an open area has been extinguished. On another call-out, a window and personal belongings were damaged in one of the apartments as a result of debris falling into the 24th floor of a 25-storey residential building, but there was no fire or casualties." 

 
PHOTO: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE

Details: In the Podilskyi district, a parked car, road signs and trolleybus power lines were damaged due to falling debris. 

 
PHOTO: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE

Debris also fell into an open area. However there were no fires, injuries or damage to buildings. 

PHOTO: KYIV CITY MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

In the Sviatoshynskyi district, firefighters extinguished a fire in an open area.

 
PHOTO: KYIV CITY MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

It was reported that 35 rescue workers and seven appliances worked at the scene.

In early reports, Kyiv City Military Administration also said debris fell on non-residential premises in Darnytskyi District.

Background:

