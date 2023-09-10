Air Force shoots down 26 of 33 Shaheds

The Air Forces has confirmed information about the overnight attack by Shahed UAVs- the Russians launched 33 kamikaze drones in Kyiv Oblast, 26 of which were destroyed.

Source: Air Forces of Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote from Air Forces: "33 Shaheds were launched in the direction of Kyiv Oblast overnight on 9-10 September. 26 Shahed-136/131s were destroyed as a result of combat work by Air Force assets and personnel, in cooperation with the air defence of other components of the Defence Forces of Ukraine."

Advertisement:

Details: It is noted that the Russian drones were flying from the northern direction − from Kursk in Russia.

Background:

In early reports, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with 32 Shaheds, 25 of which were destroyed by air defence.

Drone wreckage fell in several districts of Kyiv: in Shevchenko, it damaged an apartment in a high-rise building in Shevchenkivskyi District.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!