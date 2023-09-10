All Sections
Ukraine's Defence Forces liberate 1.5 more square kilometres near Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Iryna BalachukSunday, 10 September 2023, 15:27
SCREENSHOT: DEEPSTATEMAP.LIVE

Ukraine's Defence Forces pursue their offensive in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, liberating another 1.5 square kilometres near the village of Robotyne.

Source: Oleksandr Shtupun, Spokesman for the Joint Press Centre of the Tavriia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote from Shtupun: "We are making small advances in the area of Robotyne. We have liberated about 1.5 square kilometres of our Ukrainian soil."

Details: He added that the Russians keep trying to seize Ukrainian land, with heavy fighting underway on the Zaporizhzhia front.

"The Russians are clinging to every metre of our Ukrainian soil, and it's not like they are running away, as heavy fighting is underway. We are trying to hamper their logistics to the maximum extent possible, which is bearing fruit in certain areas," Shtupun concluded.

Background: On 28 August, Hanna Mallar, Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister, confirmed that the Ukrainian Defence Forces had utterly liberated the village of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

