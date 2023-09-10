All Sections
Ukraine and Sweden to jointly produce 1,000 CV-90 fighting vehicles

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 10 September 2023, 21:06
Ukraine and Sweden to jointly produce 1,000 CV-90 fighting vehicles
CV-90 fighting vehicle. Photo: Armyinform

Ukraine and Sweden have a goal to jointly produce 1,000 CV-90 infantry fighting vehicles for the Ukrainian army.

Source: Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence, on Telegram

Quote: "The Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive way more of such vehicles soon, since Ukraine and Sweden have agreed to jointly manufacture CV-90s. The closest goal is 1,000 Swedish infantry fighting vehicles for the Ukrainian army!"

Details: Maliar remarked that the CV-90 infantry fighting vehicle is considered the best combat vehicle in the world.

"Designed and produced in Sweden, it has everything a modern fighting vehicle must have, with its main advantage being the care for the crew (three people) and landing party (up to eight people), since no other infantry fighting vehicle has such a level of protection as the CV-90,"she explained.

Maliar also recalled that Ukraine’s Armed Forces received CV-90s in the summer of 2023, and are already performing combat missions on the front. She stated they were first distinguished on the Lyman front.

"In one of the fights, a Swedish fighting vehicle covered infantry units from tank attacks and was struck with a Russian Lantset kamikaze drone. Yet neither the crew nor the landing party were injured – they moved into another vehicle and continued performing combat missions. Were they using a Soviet BMP-1 or BMP-2, no one would have stayed alive since there is basically no armour on these vehicles," Maliar explained.

She added that the Swedish vehicle has effective anti-tank means and a powerful automatic 40-mm gun which can launch attacks at a distance of up to 3 km, and its max range is over 12 km.

The CV-90 is equipped with a revolutionary chassis based on Formula-1 technologies with suspension automatically adapting to the terrain. This facilitates high mobility, and rubber inserts in the tracks significantly reduce the noise level during movement.

"Ukrainian troops say you cannot hear a CV-90 from a distance of 200 metres," Maliar wrote.  

Background: In August, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. The two agreed on the localization of production of Swedish CV-90 infantry fighting vehicles and discussed the possible supply of Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine.

