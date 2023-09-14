Explosions heard in Dnipro during air raid
There have been media reports that sounds of explosions have been heard during an air raid in Dnipro.
Source: Suspilne Dnipro
Details: Local residents could hear sounds of explosions once the air-raid warning was issued.
In addition, once the all-clear had been given, Suspilne Dnipro reported that there was a threat of artillery shelling in Nikopol and the Nikopol territorial hromada [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.].
In addition, while the air-raid warning was in place, local Telegram channels reported possible explosions in Kryvyi Rih; The Ukrainian Air Force warned that Russian Shahed drones were moving in the direction of the city.
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!
Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!