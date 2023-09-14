Explosions heard in Dnipro during air raid

There have been media reports that sounds of explosions have been heard during an air raid in Dnipro.

Source: Suspilne Dnipro

Details: Local residents could hear sounds of explosions once the air-raid warning was issued.

In addition, once the all-clear had been given, Suspilne Dnipro reported that there was a threat of artillery shelling in Nikopol and the Nikopol territorial hromada [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.].

In addition, while the air-raid warning was in place, local Telegram channels reported possible explosions in Kryvyi Rih; The Ukrainian Air Force warned that Russian Shahed drones were moving in the direction of the city.

