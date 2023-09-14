Ukraine's Armed Forces shoot down 17 Shaheds out of 22 launched by Russians, hold them back in east and south

The Russians attacked Ukraine on the night of 13-14 September with 22 Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones, 17 of which were destroyed, and the Defence Forces continue to hold back the Russians and conduct offensive operations.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 14 September

Details: A total of 29 combat clashes took place on the contact line over the past day.

Quote from General Staff: "The Defence Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct defence in the east and south of Ukraine, an offensive operation on the Melitopol front and offensive operations on the Bakhmut front, destroying the enemy, liberating the temporarily occupied territories step by step, and consolidating their positions."

Details: In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group on the Kupiansk and Bakhmut fronts, the Russians continue to try to break through the defences of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas north-east of Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast; Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast; and Bohdanivka in Donetsk Oblast. In turn, the Defence Forces had partial success in the areas of Bakhmut, Klishchiika, Andriivka and Kurdiumivka in Donetsk Oblast, inflicting significant losses on the manpower and equipment of the Russian forces.

In the zone of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational-Strategic Group, the defenders are steadfastly holding the defence of Marinka. Over the past day, the Russians made 14 unsuccessful attempts to force Ukrainian units out of their positions. The General Staff emphasises that all Russian attacks in the areas of Mala Tokmachka and Verbove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast resulted in significant losses in both manpower and equipment. At the same time, on the Avdiivka, Marinka and Shakhtarsk fronts, the Defence Forces continue to hold the initiative, put pressure on the Russians, conduct assault operations and regain our land.

On the Melitopol front, the Defence Forces continue their offensive, inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the Russian forces.

In the zone of responsibility of the Odesa Operational-Strategic Group on the Kherson front, the Defence Forces continue to conduct counter-battery operations, destroying storage points and successfully striking at the rear areas of the Russian forces.

The operational situation in the zone of responsibility of Operational Command Pivnich (North) on the Volyn and Polissia fronts remains unchanged.

On the Sivershcyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians continue to keep troops covering the state border, conduct active sabotage actions in the border areas and increase the density of minefields along the state border in Belgorod Oblast.

Over the past day, Defence Forces’ aircraft carried out 12 strikes on areas where personnel and military equipment were concentrated and two strikes on anti-aircraft missile systems belonging to the Russians.

Rocket Forces and Artillery units and unmanned aerial systems destroyed one command post, one anti-aircraft missile system, one cluster of weapons and military equipment, 15 artillery systems, two ammunition storage points and an electronic warfare station.

Over the past day, the Russians launched two missile strikes and 92 air strikes, firing 42 times from MLRSs on both Ukrainian troop positions and civilian targets.

Over the course of 13 September, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 47 Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones, 35 of which were destroyed. The Russian terrorist attacks resulted in civilian casualties as well as destruction and damage to port infrastructure, private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure facilities.

The following settlements were hit by air strikes: Morokhovets, Pletenivka, Petropavlivka and Kyslivka in Kharkiv Oblast; Stepok in Sumy Oblast; Novoselivske, Novoiehorivka and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast; Siversk, Spirne, Kurdiumivka, Klishchiyivka, Krasnohorivka and New-York in Donetsk Oblast; Robotyno and Zapasne in Zaporizhzhya Oblast; and Odradokamianka and Prydniprovske in Kherson Oblast.

About 100 settlements in Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts came under artillery fire.

