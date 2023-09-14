All Sections
Media show Russian Triumph system in Crimea, allegedly destroyed in morning

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 14 September 2023, 12:35
Media show Russian Triumph system in Crimea, allegedly destroyed in morning
Photo: OSINTTECHNICAL

OSINT researchers posted a satellite image of the Triumph S-400 Russian air defence system near Yevpatoriia in occupied Crimea, which was allegedly destroyed in the morning attack.

Source: Krym.Realii (Crimea.Realities, a project by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty), referring to a satellite image posted by Osinttechnical researcher

Details: The image was taken two weeks ago. It shows a Russian anti-aircraft missile system (S-400) near Yevpatoriia. 

Osinttechnical

Update: According to the Osint analyst, the location of this system was posted online last year by a Russian tourist.

 

Background: 

  • Explosions rang out in occupied Yevpatoriia in Crimea on the morning of 14 September, with the Russian Defence Ministry reporting a drone attack on Crimea and an attempt to attack the Black Sea Fleet patrol ship Sergei Kotov by uncrewed surface vessels (USV).
  • Ukrainska Pravda’s sources in the Security Service of Ukraine said that their military counterintelligence and the Ukrainian Navy conducted a unique special operation near Yevpatoriia on the night of 13-14 September, destroying the Russian air defence system Triumf worth US$1.2 billion.

