Media show Russian Triumph system in Crimea, allegedly destroyed in morning
OSINT researchers posted a satellite image of the Triumph S-400 Russian air defence system near Yevpatoriia in occupied Crimea, which was allegedly destroyed in the morning attack.
Source: Krym.Realii (Crimea.Realities, a project by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty), referring to a satellite image posted by Osinttechnical researcher
Details: The image was taken two weeks ago. It shows a Russian anti-aircraft missile system (S-400) near Yevpatoriia.
Update: According to the Osint analyst, the location of this system was posted online last year by a Russian tourist.
Background:
- Explosions rang out in occupied Yevpatoriia in Crimea on the morning of 14 September, with the Russian Defence Ministry reporting a drone attack on Crimea and an attempt to attack the Black Sea Fleet patrol ship Sergei Kotov by uncrewed surface vessels (USV).
- Ukrainska Pravda’s sources in the Security Service of Ukraine said that their military counterintelligence and the Ukrainian Navy conducted a unique special operation near Yevpatoriia on the night of 13-14 September, destroying the Russian air defence system Triumf worth US$1.2 billion.
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!