ICC opens largest field office in Kyiv

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 14 September 2023, 15:22
ICC opens largest field office in Kyiv
ANDRII KOSTIN (L) AND KARIM KHAN (R) AT A JOINT PRESS CONFERENCE. PHOTO: GENERAL PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE

The International Criminal Court’s (ICC) field office has started its work in Kyiv. This is the largest office of the ICC outside The Hague.

Source: press service of the Prosecutor General's Office with reference to a statement by Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin and ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan at a joint press conference

Quote from Kostin: "This is a new chapter of our cooperation. The work of the office will help strengthen the cooperation between Ukraine and the International Criminal Court. It will increase the effectiveness and efficiency of response to the crimes that Russia continues to commit against Ukraine and Ukrainians every day."

Details: The Prosecutor General's Office reported that the ICC field office in Ukraine is the largest representation of the ICC outside The Hague.

Quote from Karim Khan: "I think, what we’ve seen in terms of the International Criminal Court, the partnership with Ukraine, building partnership with civil society, with other member states of the United Nations, state parties and non-state parties of the ICC, is not a flash in the pan.

This is part of a new dawn in which we have to show, and we are showing so far, stamina, focus to make sure our words are not empty words. They are felt by victims around the world, in Ukraine, where I have the honour of being now of course, but in other parts of the world as well."

Previously: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the opening of the ICC office in Ukraine in March 2023.

Background:

  • In March, Pre-Trial Chamber II of the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin, suspecting him of illegal deportation of thousands of children from Ukraine. 
  • The issuance of such warrants means that Putin can be arrested if he goes to any member state of the International Criminal Court.

