Video of damaged Minsk ship emerges on social media

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 14 September 2023, 20:18
VESSEL OF RUSSIA'S BLACK SEA FLEET DAMAGED ON 13 SEPTEMBER. PHOTO: CRIMEAN WIND TELEGRAM CHANNEL

A video of the Minsk assault landing ship that was earlier damaged in the Bay of Sevastopol has emerged on social networks.

Source: Telegram channel Crimean Wind; Dmytro Pletenchuk, Speaker of the Navy of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, in comments for Ukrainska Pravda

Details: The video shows significant damage to the deck and traces of fire. At the same time, Dmytro Pletenchuk, Speaker of the Navy of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, confirmed to Ukrainska Pravda that the large landing ship is beyond repair. 

Background:

  • On the night of 12-13 September, the occupying authorities of Sevastopol claimed that a missile attack caused a fire to break out at a shipyard near Kilen-balka, and the Russian Ministry of Defence reported an attack by missiles and uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) that damaged two ships.
  • OSINT researchers reported that a Ropucha-class large landing ship and a Kilo-class submarine were damaged at a shipyard in occupied Sevastopol. The Russian Telegram channel Baza wrote that, as a result of the attack, the large landing ship Minsk and the Rostov-on-Don diesel-electric submarine were damaged.
  • A photograph of the Minsk, a large Russian landing ship, emerged on social media, and experts who studied it concluded that it is beyond repair.

