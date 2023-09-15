All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Pro-Russian MP Shufrych faces suspicion of high treason

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 15 September 2023, 14:45
Pro-Russian MP Shufrych faces suspicion of high treason
Photo: Security Service of Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine, the State Bureau of Investigation and the Office of the Prosecutor General have collected considerable evidence on the anti-Ukrainian activities of Ukrainian MP Nestor Shufrych.

Source: press service of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU); Office of the Prosecutor General on Telegram

Details: Security Service case materials mention that the prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General had served Shufrych with a notice of suspicion under Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason).

Advertisement:

Quote SSU: "As is evidenced by the investigation materials, Shufrych worked closely with and carried out the tasks of the former NSDC (National Security and Defence Council) Secretary Volodymyr Sivkovych, an FSB agent whose task is to coordinate Russian agents in Ukraine.

Sivkovych fled to Moscow in 2014 and created a ‘network of moles’ for carrying out subversive activities against our state. It was he who supervised Oleh Kulynych, the former head of the SSU Department in Crimea, who is suspected of treason and who was personally arrested by the head of the Security Service, Vasyl Malyuk.

One of Shufrych’s main tasks was to conduct subversive activities in the media. He systematically disseminated the Kremlin's narratives that the Ukrainian state is a supposedly artificial entity, that Ukraine and Russia share a common history, and that Ukrainians and Russians are allegedly ‘one nation.’ IN this way, Shufrych tried to develop pro-Russian sentiments in Ukrainian society."

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Details: It is specified that 45 searches are currently being carried out at the places of residence of the MP and his close associates.

The pre-trial investigation continues. The sanction under the article provides for up to 15 years in prison.

Background: On Friday 15 September, it was revealed that the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) found banned Russian St George’s ribbons, medals and uniforms during a search at the home of MP Nestor Shufrych from the banned Opposition Platform For Life, a pro-Russian and Eurosceptic political party.

The SSU also found a document with a plan for the autonomy of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, dated 2014, signed by former MP Viktor Medvedchuk, now deprived of Ukrainian citizenship, and Shufrych himself.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

VIDEOSiren sounds in Sevastopol, Russian administration urges people to seek shelter

Hackers break into Russian database with data on hundreds of millions of flights

Budanov: 9 people killed in attack on Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol

People not ready to spend money on anything other than weapons – Zelenskyy on elections

Canada to join process of training Ukrainians on F-16s – Canadian PM

Zaluzhnyi speaks with Milley's successor for the first time

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:19
Russian army suffers high staff turnover in Ukraine – UK Defence Intelligence
09:56
VIDEOSiren sounds in Sevastopol, Russian administration urges people to seek shelter
09:49
Air defence destroys 14 out of 15 Russian attack drones overnight
09:33
Over 500 more Russians killed in Ukraine
09:26
US asks Poland to clarify statement on cessation of arms supplies to Ukraine
09:15
US appoints head of Ukraine aid oversight team
09:03
PHOTOExplosions thunder in Sevastopol, missile wreckage falls from sky
09:00
A wild, wild world: what is rewilding and why is it part of Ukraine's future?
08:31
Russians cannot accept loss of positions near Andriivka – General Staff report
07:43
12 Shahed drones downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight: infrastructure facility damaged
All News
Advertisement: