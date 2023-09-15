All Sections
US may provide Ukraine with limited number of ATACMS – WSJ

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 15 September 2023, 15:37
Photo: Getty Images

The United States is moving closer to providing Ukraine with long-range ATACMS missiles to enhance Ukraine's counteroffensive.

Source: The Wall Street Journal with reference to unnamed officials at the Biden administration, reported by European Pravda

Details: The unnamed officials said the plans that are currently under consideration by the Biden administration would provide a limited number of missiles, which could ease Pentagon's concerns about overuse of US stockpiles.

Biden has not yet approved the transfer, but administration officials have said they are taking a fresh look at delivering ATACMS to Kyiv this autumn to help Ukraine more quickly overcome the extensive defences of Russian forces in the south.

Background:

  • Earlier, Washington had already received assurances that Kyiv would not use the US weapons provided to it to strike at Russian territory. The article says that any provisions on the use of ATACMS will depend on a similar promise from Ukraine.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes to convince his American counterpart Joe Biden to approve the decision to send the ATACMS to the Ukrainian military in the near future so that they can receive them this autumn.
  • The Financial Times recently reported that President Biden is close to making a decision on providing Ukraine with the ATACMS.
  • The US Department of State said on 11 September that its position on ATACMS for Ukraine had not changed.

