Ukrainian SeaBaby drone hits Russian Samum missile warship in Black Sea

A Ukrainian uncrewed surface vessel (USV) hit a Samum-class missile carrier hovercraft on Thursday, 14 September.

Details: The sources said the SSU's SeaBaby USV hit the Samum near the entry to Sevastopol Bay.

The USV hit the rear right side of the vessel, causing significant damage, which resulted in the ship losing power.

The sources stated that the Russians had to tow the Samum away for repairs "with a significant tilt at the stern and listing to starboard".

The SSU used an experimental model of USV capable of operating in a storm, using high waves for cover. The waves were 1.5-2 metres high at the time of the special operation.

On 14 September, the Russian Defence Ministry claimed that Ukrainian forces had attempted to attack a Samum missile ship with a USV on 14 September. The Russians alleged that the attack was "unsuccessful".

In August, SSU Chairman Vasyl Maliuk said that the production of maritime surface vessels, which Ukraine had effectively used to attack the Crimean Bridge and Russian warships, had been launched in the country at an underground facility.

The maritime drones that damaged the Crimean Bridge in July 2023 have been named SeaBaby.

