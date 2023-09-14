All Sections
Russian Defence Ministry reports about Ukraine's Armed Forces attempt to attack Samum rocket carrier

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 14 September 2023, 19:15
Russian Defence Ministry reports about Ukraine's Armed Forces attempt to attack Samum rocket carrier
SAMUM MISSILE HOVERCRAFT. SOURCE: MINISTRY OF DEFENCE OF RUSSIA

Russia’s Defence Ministry reported about an attempt by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to attack the Samum, a hovercraft missile carrier, with an unmanned motor boat on 14 September.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry

Details: The Russian side reports about an allegedly unsuccessful Ukrainian attack on the Samum hovercraft of the Black Sea Fleet in the water area of the Black Sea. The unmanned motor boat was destroyed from the ship’s standard weapons.

Background:

  • On 30 August, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted another Russian fake about an alleged "destruction of SOF motor boats and personnel in the Black Sea."
  • The military counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Navy conducted a unique special operation near Yevpatoriia on the night of 13-14 September, destroying a Russian Triumf air defence system, worth US$1.2 billion.
  • The occupation authorities of Sevastopol have claimed that a missile attack caused a fire to break out at a shipyard near Kilen-balka on the night of 12-13 September, and the Russian Ministry of Defence reported an attack by missiles and uncrewed surface vessels (USVs), which damaged two ships.
  • Ukrainian media outlet Defense Express wrote about putting out of order for a long time or even completely destroying the Minsk large amphibious assault ship and the Rostov-on-Don diesel-electric submarine. Russian media report that the two vessels were damaged during a night attack on Russian-occupied Sevastopol while in a dry dock.

