All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian Defence Ministry reports about Ukraine's Armed Forces attempt to attack Samum rocket carrier

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 14 September 2023, 19:15
Russian Defence Ministry reports about Ukraine's Armed Forces attempt to attack Samum rocket carrier
SAMUM MISSILE HOVERCRAFT. SOURCE: MINISTRY OF DEFENCE OF RUSSIA

Russia’s Defence Ministry reported about an attempt by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to attack the Samum, a hovercraft missile carrier, with an unmanned motor boat on 14 September.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry

Details: The Russian side reports about an allegedly unsuccessful Ukrainian attack on the Samum hovercraft of the Black Sea Fleet in the water area of the Black Sea. The unmanned motor boat was destroyed from the ship’s standard weapons.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • On 30 August, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted another Russian fake about an alleged "destruction of SOF motor boats and personnel in the Black Sea."
  • The military counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Navy conducted a unique special operation near Yevpatoriia on the night of 13-14 September, destroying a Russian Triumf air defence system, worth US$1.2 billion.
  • The occupation authorities of Sevastopol have claimed that a missile attack caused a fire to break out at a shipyard near Kilen-balka on the night of 12-13 September, and the Russian Ministry of Defence reported an attack by missiles and uncrewed surface vessels (USVs), which damaged two ships.
  • Ukrainian media outlet Defense Express wrote about putting out of order for a long time or even completely destroying the Minsk large amphibious assault ship and the Rostov-on-Don diesel-electric submarine. Russian media report that the two vessels were damaged during a night attack on Russian-occupied Sevastopol while in a dry dock.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
All News
Advertisement: