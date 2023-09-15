All Sections
Ukrainian border guards hit Russian field ammunition storage point near Bakhmut

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 15 September 2023, 18:03
Ukrainian border guards hit Russian field ammunition storage point near Bakhmut
Ukrainian border guards have struck a Russian infantry unit's ammunition storage point on the Bakhmut front.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Details: Aerial reconnaissance of the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service recently identified a site where the Russians were stockpiling ammunition. Ukrainian soldiers hit the Russian logistics facility using an automatic grenade launcher.

A Russian soldier near the target was killed by the adjusting fire.

The subsequent hits caused the ammunition boxes to catch fire and explode. The Russian storage point was utterly destroyed in the explosion, the border guards said.

