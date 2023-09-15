Romania to shoot down Russian drones if necessary – top general
General Gheorghiță Vlad, Romania's Deputy Chief of Defence Staff, has said the country's army is ready to bring down Russian drones that pose a threat.
Source: Digi24 news outlet, as reported by European Pravda
Details: Gheorghiță Vlad explained that Romania has deployed about 600 troops and radar systems in the Danube Delta area in response to Russia's frequent attacks on Ukrainian ports on the Danube close to Romanian territory.
"We have deployed several radars, put our defence system in operation and discussed solutions to counter Russian aggression with our NATO allies," said General Vlad.
Responding to whether Romania would use its air defence forces against Russian UAVs, Gheorghiță Vlad did not rule it out.
"Depending on the threat level, we are ready to use all available military resources to protect the territory of Romania," the general said.
Background:
- On 13 September, parts of the wreckage, possibly from a drone, were found in Romanian Tulcea county, 14 kilometres from the border with Ukraine.
- On Thursday, 14 September, the Romanian Defence Ministry expanded the no-fly zone near the Ukrainian border.
- This week, construction of shelters began in the village of Plauru, opposite Ukraine's Izmail, and residents received their first RO-Alert messages during another Russian air attack on Ukrainian ports on the Danube.
