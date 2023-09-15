Ukrainian forces achieve partial success near Klishchiivka – General Staff

The Defence Forces of Ukraine have had partial success near the settlement of Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast and continue to conduct offensive actions on the Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts.

Source: evering report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "The Defence Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol front, offensive (assault) actions on the Bakhmut front, kill Russian personnel and liberate occupied territories step by step. As a result of assault actions the Defence Forces have had partial success near the settlement of Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast."

Details: On the Volyn and Polissia fronts there have not been significant changes in the operative situation, nor have there been signs of formation of Russians offensive groupings. Separate units of the Armed Forces of Belarus are performing missions in border regions.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts the Russians maintain their military presence in border regions and continue launching attacks on Ukrainian settlements from the territory of Russia. Air strikes were launched near the settlements of Leonivka and Hremiach in Chernihiv Oblast. Over 20 settlements, including Novovasylivka, Seredyna-Buda, Vodolahy, Stepne in Sumy Oblast and Hatyshche, Pletenivka and Vovchanski Khutory in Kharkiv Oblast, were attacked from artillery and mortars.

On the Kupiansk front the Russians launched air strikes near the settlements of Kotliarivka in Kharkiv Oblast and Novoselivske in Luhansk Oblast. Artillery and mortar attacks were launched near the settlements of Dvorichna, Masiutivka, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka and Kyslivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Lyman front the Russians have not been conducting offensive (assault) actions but launched air strikes near the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Spirne and Vesele in Donetsk Oblast. Artillery and mortar attacks were launched on over 10 settlements, including Nevske, Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Spirne and Rozdolivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front the Russians were trying to take back the positions they lost near the settlements of Yahidne and Bohdanivka in Donetsk Oblast. They also launched air strikes near the settlements of Bohdanivka and New-York. Over 20 settlements were under Russian artillery and mortar fire, specifically Minkivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka and Druzhba in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front the Russians have not been conducting offensive (assault) actions. Over 10 settlements were under their artillery and mortar fire, including Novokalynove, Stepove, Avdiivka, Sieverne and Keramik in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front the Defence Forces of Ukraine have successfully repelled seven Russian attacks near the settlement of Marinka. The Russians launched an air strike near the settlement of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast which was also being attacked from mortars and artillery non-stop. Over 10 settlements were attacked by the Russians, such as Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Novomykhailivka, Kostiantynivka, Katerynivka and Yelyzavetivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front air strikes were launched on the settlements of Urozhaine and Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast. Over 10 settlements were attacked from artillery and mortars, including Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Shakhtarske, Zolota Nyva and Novomaiorske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front the Russians launched air strikes near the settlements of Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Over 20 settlements were attacked from artillery and mortars, including Charivne, Orikhiv, Mali Shcherbaky and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

On the Kherson front nearly 10 settlements were attacked from Russian artillery and mortars, specifically Olhivka and Kherson in Kherson Oblast and Stara Bohdanivka in Mykolaiv Oblast.

