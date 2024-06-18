All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade confirms Russians intensified attacks in Luhansk Oblast and advance towards Borova

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 18 June 2024, 16:14
Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade confirms Russians intensified attacks in Luhansk Oblast and advance towards Borova
The village of Borova as of 18 June. Screenshot: DeepState Map

Ukraine’s 3rd Separate Assault Brigade's defenders stated that the Russians had increased their presence in Luhansk Oblast and were attempting to conquer settlements on the axis of Cherneshchyna to Pershotravneve, followed by the village of Borova.

Source: 3rd Separate Assault Brigade on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy intensifies its attacks to reach the borders of Luhansk Oblast.

Advertisement:

The front line under the control of the 3rd Assault [Brigade] in Kharkiv Oblast, which borders Luhansk Oblast, is currently one of the most intense directions of the enemy's attack. The invaders' immediate goal is to approach the settlements on the axis of Cherneshchyna - Pershotravneve and then seize the village of Borova."

Details: Ukrainian defenders stated that the Russians were advancing with tank regiments, gathering a large amount of artillery as well as additional private military companies and special forces detachments. They also deploy FPV drones, guided aerial bombs, and chemical weapons.

Specifically, the 3rd and 144th divisions of the Russian Federation's 20th Army were deployed against the Ukrainian units.

Advertisement:

Since May, the soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade have already killed around 1,068 Russian personnel, and injured roughly 2,292. 

The defenders went on to say that the Russians are sending entire platoons and companies of personnel to attack Ukrainian positions: "Their rapid elimination is compensated by the replenishment of manpower in the amount of 250-400 soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces every week."

The soldiers of the 3rd Brigade highlighted that, despite the large number of Russians forces and a shortage of reserves, the brigade has held certain positions for more than a month.

Background: 

  • On 18 June, DeepState analysts reported that the Russians had amassed up to 10,000 troops and 450 pieces of military equipment in the area between Raihorodka to Novovodiane, which is about 20 km from the village of Borova, Kharkiv Oblast.
  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the village of Borova in Izium district, Kharkiv Oblast, as well as part of the namesake hromada in early October 2022.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Luhansk Oblastwar
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy replaces Ukrainian Joint Forces' Commander Sodol with Brigadier General Hnatov

New EU sanctions target Chechen leader's mother, Navy commander, children's summer camp and Russian officials

Azov Brigade Chief of Staff asks Ukraine's SBI to look into heavy losses caused by Ukrainian army general's poor command

EU approves €1.4 billion from frozen Russian assets for weapons purchase for Ukraine, Politico reports

Video of aftermath of Iskander missile strike on Odesa has emerged

EU creates loophole to circumvent Hungary's veto on support for Ukraine – the FT

All News
Luhansk Oblast
Ukrainian forces drive Russians out of their positions in Serebrianka Forest, Luhansk Oblast
Explosions rock Luhansk Oblast: occupation authorities claim damage to gas pipeline – photo
Ukrainian forces control Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast despite Russian meat-grinder assaults
RECENT NEWS
21:23
US to announce US$150 million military aid package for Ukraine – media
21:13
Strike on drone depot in Yeysk on 21 June: 120 UAVs destroyed
20:45
EU top diplomat confirms EU's agreement to use Russian assets to allocate €1.4bn for Ukraine military aid
20:31
Skhemy post satellite images of aftermath of attacks on Russian military facility in Crimea
20:10
Denmark to stop training Ukrainian F-16 pilots in 2025
20:05
Zelenskyy replaces Ukrainian Joint Forces' Commander Sodol with Brigadier General Hnatov
19:41
Russia reacts to 14th EU sanctions package
19:29
A third of Russian assault actions are carried out on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
19:09
updatedFour civilians injured in Russian attacks on Nikopol – photo
18:57
EU imposes sanctions on six Russian hackers
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: