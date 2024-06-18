Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade confirms Russians intensified attacks in Luhansk Oblast and advance towards Borova

The village of Borova as of 18 June. Screenshot: DeepState Map

Ukraine’s 3rd Separate Assault Brigade's defenders stated that the Russians had increased their presence in Luhansk Oblast and were attempting to conquer settlements on the axis of Cherneshchyna to Pershotravneve, followed by the village of Borova.

Source: 3rd Separate Assault Brigade on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy intensifies its attacks to reach the borders of Luhansk Oblast.

The front line under the control of the 3rd Assault [Brigade] in Kharkiv Oblast, which borders Luhansk Oblast, is currently one of the most intense directions of the enemy's attack. The invaders' immediate goal is to approach the settlements on the axis of Cherneshchyna - Pershotravneve and then seize the village of Borova."

Details: Ukrainian defenders stated that the Russians were advancing with tank regiments, gathering a large amount of artillery as well as additional private military companies and special forces detachments. They also deploy FPV drones, guided aerial bombs, and chemical weapons.

Specifically, the 3rd and 144th divisions of the Russian Federation's 20th Army were deployed against the Ukrainian units.

Since May, the soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade have already killed around 1,068 Russian personnel, and injured roughly 2,292.

The defenders went on to say that the Russians are sending entire platoons and companies of personnel to attack Ukrainian positions: "Their rapid elimination is compensated by the replenishment of manpower in the amount of 250-400 soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces every week."

The soldiers of the 3rd Brigade highlighted that, despite the large number of Russians forces and a shortage of reserves, the brigade has held certain positions for more than a month.

Background:

On 18 June, DeepState analysts reported that the Russians had amassed up to 10,000 troops and 450 pieces of military equipment in the area between Raihorodka to Novovodiane, which is about 20 km from the village of Borova, Kharkiv Oblast.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the village of Borova in Izium district, Kharkiv Oblast, as well as part of the namesake hromada in early October 2022.

