Ukraine's government dismisses head of state recovery agency Mustafa Nayyem

Economichna PravdaTuesday, 18 June 2024, 17:05
Ukraine's government dismisses head of state recovery agency Mustafa Nayyem
Mustafa Nayyem. Stock photo by Jordan Pettitt, PA Images via Getty Images

Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a resolution dismissing Mustafa Nayyem as head of Ukraine’s State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development.

Source: a statement from the government’s press office

The decision was made at a meeting on 18 June, the statement says.

In addition to Nayyem, the government dismissed his two deputies, Andrii Ivko and Valeriia Ivanova.

Roman Komendant has been made acting head of the Agency.

Background: Mustafa Nayyem resigned as head of Ukraine’s State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development on 10 June, citing systematic obstruction of his work as the reason.

