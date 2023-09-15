All Sections
Zelenskyy to meet with Biden next Thursday and may address Congress – media

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 15 September 2023, 20:42
Zelenskyy to meet with Biden next Thursday and may address Congress – media
VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY. Photo: Getty Images

During his upcoming visit to the US, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with US President Joe Biden at the White House next Thursday, 21 September. Reportedly, Ukraine’s president will also visit the US Congress.

Source: AFP, citing a source familiar with the matter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The source said that Zelenskyy will meet with Biden at the White House after talks with world leaders at the UN General Assembly in New York, which is further confirmation of the Ukrainian leader’s upcoming overseas visit.

In addition, as The Washington Post reported the day before, Zelenskyy will also visit the US Congress to get lawmakers to approve US$24 billion in additional aid for Ukraine.

Some on the right wing of the US Republican Party, led by Donald Trump, claim that the United States is giving Ukraine too much aid and should focus on domestic priorities.

Background:

  • Bloomberg reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may visit New York in September to attend the UN General Assembly High-Level Week.
  • There are media reports that Zelenskyy may personally present his peace formula, a 10-point plan to end Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

