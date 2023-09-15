All Sections
White House confirms Zelenskyy and Biden will meet on 21 September in Washington

Friday, 15 September 2023, 21:05
White House confirms Zelenskyy and Biden will meet on 21 September in Washington

The US President's National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan confirmed on Friday that Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet at the White House next Thursday, 21 September.

Source: European Pravda correspondent

Sullivan announced that the US president will meet with his Ukrainian counterpart after participating in the UN General Assembly High-Level Week.

Quote: "This will be their third meeting here at the White House, and it certainly comes at a critical time as Russia desperately seeks help from countries like North Korea for its brutal war in Ukraine, as Ukrainian forces continue to make progress in their counteroffensive."

The White House representative also announced that the next meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, known as the Ramstein format, will be held early next week.

A number of US media outlets and agencies have already reported on Zelenskyy’s visit to the US next week. The Washington Post says that Zelenskyy will also visit the US Congress to get lawmakers to approve US$24 billion in additional aid for Ukraine.

Background:

