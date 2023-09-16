All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine receives 3D printers from US that can print parts for military equipment

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 16 September 2023, 12:21
Ukraine receives 3D printers from US that can print parts for military equipment
screenshot

Ukraine has received industrial-level 3D printers from the US that are capable of printing spare parts for military equipment.

Source: Voice of America, citing Bill LaPlante, the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment at the Pentagon, as reported by European Pravda

Details: LaPlante said that Ukrainians had completed training on these printers last week.

Advertisement:

"We’re talking [about a printer] like a truck size that the Ukrainians have finished training on," the official said.

He said that the delivery of these printers is "changing the ballgame" because they accelerate the process and open up new possibilities.

"What’s interesting about it is not just that you can do things fast, you can [also] produce things that we could not produce otherwise," LaPlante said.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

He said that Ukrainians had begun to print 3D spare parts independently after the Russian invasion started. LaPlante hinted that they did not have the appropriate permits for this, but allied countries have helped Ukraine in this situation.

"And as [Assistant Secretary of Defence for Sustainment] Chris Lowman says, ‘When your country is under existential attack, intellectual property laws are just mildly interesting.’ So, but we’ve cleaned that up, we’ve gotten them – with other countries – gotten them all the tech data packages," LaPlante said.

Background: 

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

VIDEOSiren sounds in Sevastopol, Russian administration urges people to seek shelter

Hackers break into Russian database with data on hundreds of millions of flights

Budanov: 9 people killed in attack on Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol

People not ready to spend money on anything other than weapons – Zelenskyy on elections

Canada to join process of training Ukrainians on F-16s – Canadian PM

Zaluzhnyi speaks with Milley's successor for the first time

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:19
Russian army suffers high staff turnover in Ukraine – UK Defence Intelligence
09:56
VIDEOSiren sounds in Sevastopol, Russian administration urges people to seek shelter
09:49
Air defence destroys 14 out of 15 Russian attack drones overnight
09:33
Over 500 more Russians killed in Ukraine
09:26
US asks Poland to clarify statement on cessation of arms supplies to Ukraine
09:15
US appoints head of Ukraine aid oversight team
09:03
PHOTOExplosions thunder in Sevastopol, missile wreckage falls from sky
09:00
A wild, wild world: what is rewilding and why is it part of Ukraine's future?
08:31
Russians cannot accept loss of positions near Andriivka – General Staff report
07:43
12 Shahed drones downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight: infrastructure facility damaged
All News
Advertisement: