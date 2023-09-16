Images of Russian Samum ship being towed are published on Internet

A photo that shows the towing of the Russian Samum-class missile carrier hovercraft, hit by Ukraine’s Security Service’s SeaBaby uncrewed surface vessel (USV) in the Black Sea, has been published on the Internet.

Source: photo provided to Ukrainska Pravda by its source in the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)

Details: The picture shows that the Samum ship was hit by the SSU. It also shows tugs towing a Russian ship noticeably rolled to the side.

PHOTO: UKRAINSKA PRAVDA'S SOURCE

Previously: Ukrainska Pravda’s sources in the SSU reported that a Ukrainian SeaBaby USV hit a Samum-class missile carrier hovercraft near the entry to Sevastopol Bay on Thursday, 14 September.

The SSU used an experimental model of USV capable of operating in a storm, using high waves for cover.

Background:

On 14 September, the Russian Defence Ministry claimed that Ukrainian forces had attempted to attack a Samum missile ship with a USV on 14 September. The Russians alleged that the attack was "unsuccessful".

In August, SSU Chairman Vasyl Maliuk said that the production of maritime surface vessels, which Ukraine had effectively used to attack the Crimean Bridge and Russian warships, had been launched in the country at an underground facility.

The USVs that damaged the Crimean Bridge in July 2023 have been named SeaBaby.

