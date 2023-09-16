All Sections
Images of Russian Samum ship being towed are published on Internet

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOSaturday, 16 September 2023, 14:52
PHOTO: UKRAINSKA PRAVDA'S SOURCE

A photo that shows the towing of the Russian Samum-class missile carrier hovercraft, hit by Ukraine’s Security Service’s SeaBaby uncrewed surface vessel (USV) in the Black Sea, has been published on the Internet.

Source: photo provided to Ukrainska Pravda by its source in the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)

Details: The picture shows that the Samum ship was hit by the SSU. It also shows tugs towing a Russian ship noticeably rolled to the side.

Previously: Ukrainska Pravda’s sources in the SSU reported that a Ukrainian SeaBaby USV hit a Samum-class missile carrier hovercraft near the entry to Sevastopol Bay on Thursday, 14 September.

The SSU used an experimental model of USV capable of operating in a storm, using high waves for cover. 

Background:

