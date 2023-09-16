Zelenskyy: 86 international companies confirm participation in Ukraine's Defence Industries Forum

So far 86 leading defence companies from 21 countries have confirmed their participation in the Defence Industries Forum, which will be held in Ukraine this autumn.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address

Quote: "We continue to prepare the Defence Industries Forum, the first such event to be held in Ukraine. It will be taking place this autumn.

Interest in the Forum is very high. This fully reflects the strength and potential of Ukraine, our ability to protect ourselves and help other countries preserve freedom and international order... So far 86 leading defence companies in the world from 21 countries have confirmed their participation in the Forum."

The Ukrainian President added that the task of the Forum is "to give all the opportunities for Ukraine to produce weapons and ammunition, to give it modern technologies in order to have reliable protection against any form of aggression," as well as "to share our defence experience, the experience of Ukrainian defence among allies and partners."

Background:

In June 2023, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced the organisation of "a serious international event that will give impetus to the creation of an alliance of defence industries, of which Ukraine, in particular the Ministry of Strategic Industry and Ukroboronprom, will be a part."

This alliance will be designed to solve two tasks: to ensure the constancy of supplies of Western equipment to Ukraine, as well as to integrate the Ukrainian military-industrial complex of Ukraine into the Western defence industry.

