Lavrov to come to UN Security Council meeting that might be attended by Zelenskyy

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 16 September 2023, 23:49
Lavrov to come to UN Security Council meeting that might be attended by Zelenskyy
Sergei Lavrov. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will take part in a meeting of the UN Security Council on Ukraine, on which, presumably, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will also be present. 

Source: Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN Vasily Nebenzya in a commentary to the Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti 

Details: Nebenzya said that Lavrov will participate in the meeting.

At the same time, the permanent representative assessed the potential results from this meeting as "null".

"This will be another ‘show,’ the main role in which is given to the Ukrainian president, Nebenzya said," the propagandists wrote.

Earlier: Bloomberg reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may visit New York in September to attend the UN General Assembly High-Level Week. His participation in the UN Security Council meeting is also under consideration. 

Later it was revealed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with US President Joe Biden at the White House next Thursday, 21 September. Reportedly, Ukraine’s president will also visit the US Congress.

As reported by Ukrinform, according to the previous schedule of speeches of the heads of delegations, Zelenskyy's speech at the UN General Assembly is expected in the morning of 19 September. On 20 September Zelenskyy will take part in an open debate of the UN Security Council on Ukraine.

