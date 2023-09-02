Defence Forces kill 570 Russian soldiers and destroy 30 of their artillery systems over the past day

UKRAINIAN SOLDIERS ATTACK THE RUSSIANS. PHOTO: FACEBOOK OF THE GENERAL STAFF

Russia has lost more than 264,000 troops, 4,471 tanks, 8,673 armoured combat vehicles and 501 air defence systems since the start of its war of aggression against Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 2 September 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

approximately 264,060 (+570) military personnel

4,471 (+12) tanks

8,637 (+24) armoured combat vehicles

5,560 (+30) artillery systems

736 (+1) MLRSs

501 (+1) air defence systems

315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

316 (+0) helicopters

4,433 (+12) operational-tactical UAVs

1,447 (+2) cruise missiles

18 (+0) ships/boats

8,043 (+34) vehicles and tankers

835 (+4) special vehicles and other equipment

The data is being clarified.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!