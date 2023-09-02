Defence Forces kill 570 Russian soldiers and destroy 30 of their artillery systems over the past day
Saturday, 2 September 2023, 07:54
Russia has lost more than 264,000 troops, 4,471 tanks, 8,673 armoured combat vehicles and 501 air defence systems since the start of its war of aggression against Ukraine.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 2 September 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 264,060 (+570) military personnel
- 4,471 (+12) tanks
- 8,637 (+24) armoured combat vehicles
- 5,560 (+30) artillery systems
- 736 (+1) MLRSs
- 501 (+1) air defence systems
- 315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 316 (+0) helicopters
- 4,433 (+12) operational-tactical UAVs
- 1,447 (+2) cruise missiles
- 18 (+0) ships/boats
- 8,043 (+34) vehicles and tankers
- 835 (+4) special vehicles and other equipment
The data is being clarified.
