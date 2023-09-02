All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Defence Forces kill 570 Russian soldiers and destroy 30 of their artillery systems over the past day

Iryna BalachukSaturday, 2 September 2023, 07:54
Defence Forces kill 570 Russian soldiers and destroy 30 of their artillery systems over the past day
UKRAINIAN SOLDIERS ATTACK THE RUSSIANS. PHOTO: FACEBOOK OF THE GENERAL STAFF

Russia has lost more than 264,000 troops, 4,471 tanks, 8,673 armoured combat vehicles and 501 air defence systems since the start of its war of aggression against Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 2 September 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:
  • approximately 264,060 (+570) military personnel
  • 4,471 (+12) tanks
  • 8,637 (+24) armoured combat vehicles
  • 5,560 (+30) artillery systems 
  • 736 (+1) MLRSs
  • 501 (+1) air defence systems 
  • 315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
  • 316 (+0) helicopters 
  • 4,433 (+12) operational-tactical UAVs 
  • 1,447 (+2) cruise missiles
  • 18 (+0) ships/boats 
  • 8,043 (+34) vehicles and tankers
  • 835 (+4) special vehicles and other equipment

The data is being clarified. 

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photoDefence Forces present Ukrainian combat FPV-drone

Ukraine's Defence Forces take over part of Opytne

Russia sets up military bases near Finnish border

Night attack on Kyiv Oblast: 4 victims, over 100 damaged houses

Brazilian president says Putin won't be arrested at G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro

Russians attack Ukraine with newly-made weapons

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:12
photoDefence Forces present Ukrainian combat FPV-drone
19:50
Macron: The G20 Declaration is not a diplomatic victory for Russia
19:26
Ukraine's forces drive Russians out of their positions near Klishchiivka and Robotyne – General Staff
19:12
Ukraine's Defence Forces take over part of Opytne
18:58
Powerful explosion heard in Melitopol – Mayor
18:47
Biden may soon authorise supply of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine – Financial Times
18:39
Russian forces hit Kherson: woman injured
17:59
Russia sets up military bases near Finnish border
16:53
photo"Tailed border guard": How Chita the shepherd dog helps on duty
16:43
Night attack on Kyiv Oblast: 4 victims, over 100 damaged houses
All News
Advertisement: