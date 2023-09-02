Russia kills several civilians in Kherson and Donetsk oblasts on first day of September

MAP OF DONETSK OBLAST, WITH RED DOTS MARKING FATALITIES AND BLUE MARKING CASUALTIES. THE DARK GREY AREA IS THE RUSSIAN-OCCUPIED TERRITORY. PHOTO: DONETSK OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

Russian Forces killed and injured several people in Kherson and Donetsk oblasts on 1 September.

Source: Kherson and Donetsk Oblast Military Administrations

Details: Over the past day, the Russians attacked Kherson Oblast 59 times, launching 212 projectiles from mortars, artillery, tanks, Grads, UAVs and aircraft.

Two people were killed in the oblast and two more were wounded.

The Russians fired six times on the city of Kherson.

Also on 1 September, the Russians killed one resident of Donetsk Oblast in the village of Shevchenko.

Another three people were wounded in the oblast over the day in Krasnohorivka, Kurakhove and Netailove.

