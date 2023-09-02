All Sections
Russians hit high-rise building in Vuhledar, Donetsk Oblast, killing married couple and injuring two other people

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOSaturday, 2 September 2023, 20:54

Two people were killed and two others were injured in a Russian attack on the city of Vuhledar, Donetsk Oblast, on 2 September.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: The Prosecutor's Office said the attack on Vuhledar on Saturday was probably an air strike.

A residential development was at the strikes’ epicentre. A man, 43, and his wife, 42 were killed in a strike on one of the high-rise buildings.

 

The couple's 19-year-old daughter and another local resident, 53, were injured. They were taken to hospital with blast injuries, concussion and bruising to receive emergency medical care.

The explosions destroyed part of the entrance to the residential building, damaging the roof, windows and balconies.

Subjects: Donetsk region
Donetsk region
Russia kills several civilians in Kherson and Donetsk oblasts on first day of September
Helicopters crash: Farewell ceremony for fallen Mi-8 crews held in Poltava
Russian forces kill two residents of Donetsk and Kherson oblasts overnight
