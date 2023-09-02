Two more vessels successfully pass through temporary grain corridor – Zelenskyy

One of the ships that passed through the temporary corridor, photo: Ukraine’s Minister of Infrastructure on Facebook

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced the passage of two more vessels along the temporary Ukrainian grain corridor.



Quote: "Two more vessels successfully passed through our temporary grain corridor."

Ukraine is restoring true freedom of navigation in the Black Sea. Freedom requires determination."

Details: Zelenskyy thanked the port workers and everyone who ensured the safe functioning of the corridor.

"We call on allies to support our efforts by providing more air defence systems. Together we are able to protect freedom of navigation in the Black Sea and beyond," the president added.

Earlier: On 1 September, Ukraine’s Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov said that two ships previously blocked due to the military action in the area left Ukrainian ports in the direction of the Bosphorus, carrying pig-iron and iron ore concentrate.

Kubrakov added that since 15 August, four vessels have already used the temporary corridor. It is primarily used by vessels that were in the Ukrainian ports of Chornomorsk, Odesa and Yuzhne at the time of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation.

Background:

Following Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Ukraine announced temporary corridors in the Black Sea for trade vessels heading to and from Ukrainian ports.

The first to pass this way were the container ship JOSEPH SCHULTE and the bulk carrier PRIMUS on 16 and 26 August respectively.

