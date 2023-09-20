All Sections
New video appears of Chechen leader with his sick uncle in Moscow hospital

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 20 September 2023, 19:41
New video appears of Chechen leader with his sick uncle in Moscow hospital
Photo: SCREENSHOT FROM KADYROV'S TELEGRAM CHANNEL

Another video has been posted on the Telegram channel of Ramzan Kadyrov, the Kremlin-controlled head of Chechnya, showing him supposedly visiting his "sick uncle" in a hospital in Moscow. Kadyrov claims in the post that he is "alive and well".

Source: Kadyrov's Telegram channel

Details: The post says that Kadyrov’s sick uncle, Magomed Kadyrov, who is said to be on the mend, is in the Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow.

The Chechen leader personally visited his relative "at the first opportunity" during a business trip.

There is also a comment on Kadyrov's health, allegedly made on his behalf. 

"Praise be to God, I am alive and well, and I don't understand why there should be a fuss even if I were ill. Although there is a plus side to this – now the audience knows which media outlets and which personalities are openly lying to their readers," the post reads.

There is no objective confirmation of this video. The doctor in the video seems to say that it is 20 September, the patient has been in hospital for two weeks and will stay there for another two weeks.

 

The video shows that Kadyrov has a plastic clip, similar to a medical one, on his index finger.

Background: 

  • Earlier, Andrii Yusov, a spokesman for Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, said that Kadyrov was in very serious condition.
  • On 17 September, for the first time in two weeks, Kremlin-controlled Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov posted a personal video on social media amid rumours of a sharp deterioration of his health and even death.
  • According to media reports, the plane belonging to Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has flown to Moscow three times since the beginning of September, and for the last three days it has most likely remained in the Russian capital.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine.





