All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


New video appears of Chechen leader with his sick uncle in Moscow hospital

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 20 September 2023, 19:41
New video appears of Chechen leader with his sick uncle in Moscow hospital
Photo: SCREENSHOT FROM KADYROV'S TELEGRAM CHANNEL

Another video has been posted on the Telegram channel of Ramzan Kadyrov, the Kremlin-controlled head of Chechnya, showing him supposedly visiting his "sick uncle" in a hospital in Moscow. Kadyrov claims in the post that he is "alive and well".

Source: Kadyrov's Telegram channel

Details: The post says that Kadyrov’s sick uncle, Magomed Kadyrov, who is said to be on the mend, is in the Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow.

Advertisement:

The Chechen leader personally visited his relative "at the first opportunity" during a business trip.

There is also a comment on Kadyrov's health, allegedly made on his behalf. 

"Praise be to God, I am alive and well, and I don't understand why there should be a fuss even if I were ill. Although there is a plus side to this – now the audience knows which media outlets and which personalities are openly lying to their readers," the post reads.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

There is no objective confirmation of this video. The doctor in the video seems to say that it is 20 September, the patient has been in hospital for two weeks and will stay there for another two weeks.

 

The video shows that Kadyrov has a plastic clip, similar to a medical one, on his index finger.

Background: 

  • Earlier, Andrii Yusov, a spokesman for Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, said that Kadyrov was in very serious condition.
  • On 17 September, for the first time in two weeks, Kremlin-controlled Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov posted a personal video on social media amid rumours of a sharp deterioration of his health and even death.
  • According to media reports, the plane belonging to Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has flown to Moscow three times since the beginning of September, and for the last three days it has most likely remained in the Russian capital.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!





Advertisement:

Ukrainian Security Service's drone disables Russian radar station in Kursk Oblast

Lithuanian company modernises plane of Ukraine's President

photoZelenskyy and rabbis pay tribute to Babyn Yar massacre victims

IAEA adopts resolution demanding immediate return of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to full control of Ukraine

We are working to make progress in terms of NATO membership – Zelenskyy

Poland rejects Belarus' accusations of airspace violation

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:57
Ukraine's Security Service identifies Russian carrier of Shahed drones from Iran
14:52
EXPLAINERHow Russia trying to halt Armenia's westward turn
14:47
UK imposes new sanctions in response to Russia's sham elections in occupied territories
14:32
Explosion rocks Russian-occupied Berdiansk; power outages occur
14:27
Poland and Hungary ignore meeting on Ukrainian grain exports – EU
13:48
EXPLAINERWhy missile incident could sour relations with Poland
13:45
Orbán does not believe Ukraine will join EU while at war
13:44
There is no gunpowder production in Ukraine: Ukraine's Security Council Secretary replies to critics of defence industry
13:35
Ukraine's Security Service reveals how it managed to infiltrate Russia's Special Forces
13:11
Ukrainian Security Service's drone disables Russian radar station in Kursk Oblast
All News
Advertisement: