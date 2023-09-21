All Sections
Eight Tu-95MS bombers take off in Russia

Tetyana Oliynyk, Alona MazurenkoThursday, 21 September 2023, 00:56
Eight Tu-95MS bombers take off in Russia
Screenshot from alerts.in.ua

The Ukrainian Air Force has reported that eight Tu-95MS bombers took off from the Olenya airfield (Murmansk Oblast, Russia) on the evening of 20 September. The Russians may launch missiles.

Source: Air Force on Telegram 

Quote: "A take-off of eight Tu-95MS aircraft from the Olenya airfield (Murmansk Oblast) was recorded. In case of a missile threat and cruise missile launches, we will inform you additionally. Do not ignore the air-raid warnings."

Details: Moreover, the Air Force gave the all-clear regarding ballistic missiles threat for Poltava, Sumy, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv oblasts.

Advertisement: