Eight Tu-95MS bombers take off in Russia
The Ukrainian Air Force has reported that eight Tu-95MS bombers took off from the Olenya airfield (Murmansk Oblast, Russia) on the evening of 20 September. The Russians may launch missiles.
Source: Air Force on Telegram
Quote: "A take-off of eight Tu-95MS aircraft from the Olenya airfield (Murmansk Oblast) was recorded. In case of a missile threat and cruise missile launches, we will inform you additionally. Do not ignore the air-raid warnings."
Details: Moreover, the Air Force gave the all-clear regarding ballistic missiles threat for Poltava, Sumy, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv oblasts.
