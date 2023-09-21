All Sections
Air-raid warning issued in Ukraine: Missiles approached from east

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 21 September 2023, 04:31
Air-raid warnings have been issued in most regions of Ukraine because of cruise missile launches from Tu-95MS aircraft.

Source: Air Force

Update: As of 06:47, the all-clear was given in all regions of Ukraine. Explosions were heard in Kyiv and five other regions of the country. The pieces of the downed missiles caused damage to civilian infrastructure.

Quote: "There is missile danger in the areas where the air-raid warning was issued.

There is a threat of cruise missile launches from Tu-95MS aircraft. Do not ignore air-raid warnings".

Details: The air-raid warning was issued in the eastern, northern and central oblasts of Ukraine. 

The group of missiles was flying from the east to the southwest, but the Air Force warned that the course may change. The missiles were moving in the direction of Cherkasy Oblast. Residents of Cherkasy are urged to take shelter

Head of Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration said that air defence was responding in the oblast.

The second group of missiles was moving from the north, across Chernihiv Oblast towards Kyiv Oblast.

The third group of missiles was also moving from the east to the south-west. They posed a threat to Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad oblasts.

There was a threat to Kirovohrad, Cherkasy and Vinnytsia oblasts. Cruise missiles were reportedly heading towards Vinnytsia Oblast.

As of 05:53, the air-raid warning was issued throughout the country.

 
THE AIR-RAID WARNINGS MAP AS OF 05:55

Background: The Air Force reported earlier that they had detected eight Tu-95MS bombers taking off from the Olenya airfield (Murmansk Oblast, Russia) and warned citizens of a missile threat.

