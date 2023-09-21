Missile pieces land in three districts of Kyiv, firefighters extinguish fire, seven wounded

CONSEQUENCES OF THE FALL OF PIECES IN DARNYTSKYI DISTRICT. PHOTO: TELEGRAM OF KYIV CITY MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

An explosion occurred in the Darnytskyi district of the Ukrainian capital during an air-raid warning on the early morning of 21 September, injuring seven people. The pieces of missiles also fell in the Holosiivskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts of the city, damaging a gas pipe. Firefighters are extinguishing the fires.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko on Telegram; Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram

Quote from Klitschko: "An explosion in Darnytskyi district. All services are on their way to the scene. There was also a call [for services – ed.] in the Holosiivskyi district."

Advertisement:

CONSEQUENCES OF THE FALL OF MISSILE PIECES IN DARNYTSKYI DISTRICT PHOTO: TELEGRAM OF KYIV CITY MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

Details: Klitschko also said that some neighbourhoods in the Sviatoshynskyi district have no electricity or water supply. However, emergency services are already working.

Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, said that pieces of missiles fell in the Holosiivskyi and Darnytskyi districts of the capital as a result of air defence response.

"All emergency services are on their way. Information on casualties and damage is being confirmed. Stay in shelters until the all-clear is given!", Popko said.

CONSEQUENCES OF THE FALL OF PIECES IN DARNYTSKYI DISTRICT PHOTO: TELEGRAM OF KYIV CITY MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

Later, Klitschko added that missile pieces damaged a gas pipe in the Shevchenkivskyi district. There is no fire, and the gas service is working on the scene.

There is damage to non-residential buildings in the Darnytskyi district, and firefighters are extinguishing the fire. There are calls for medical assistance.

CONSEQUENCES OF THE FALL OF PIECES IN DARNYTSKYI DISTRICT PHOTO: TELEGRAM OF KYIV CITY MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

There were no casualties or damage reported in the Holosiivskyi district.

Update from 06:43: An 18-year-old girl and a 9-year-old girl have been taken to hospital in Darnytskyi district. Klitschko said that they were injured, as they lived in a house next to an infrastructure facility where missile pieces fell.

Firefighters are extinguishing a fire at a service station in the Darnytskyi district, as two cars are on fire. Windows in a two-storey building nearby were smashed. A vocational school was also damaged.

"The students were in a shelter, no one was wounded among them," Klitschko said.

Update from 06:55: In the Sviyatoshynskyi district, where there were power outages, power engineers restored the electricity supply.

Updated medical data says seven people were injured in the Darnytskyi district. Three of them (including a 9-year-old girl) are in city hospitals. Four were treated on the scene.

Update from 7:04: Klitschko said that windows in a five-storey building were damaged, but there was no other damage or injured people in the part of Holosiivskyi district that is close to the city centre.

All services are still working at the scene of the fall of pieces on the premises of an infrastructure facility, as well as on the territory of a service station and a student accommodation centre of a vocational school.

Background:

The Russian occupiers launched a large-scale missile attack on the morning of 21 September, and air-raid warning was issued throughout Ukraine.

Air defence forces are responding to the attack in Kyiv, Cherkasy and Khmelnytskyi oblasts and the city of Kharkiv.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!