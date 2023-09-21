At least six strikes observed in Kharkiv
At least six strikes were recorded in the city of Kharkiv on the night of 20-21 September.
Source: Ihor Terekhov, Kharkiv Mayor, on Telegram; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration
Details: Preliminary reports from Terekhov said all the explosions were recorded in the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv. There was no information about casualties and destruction.
Syniehubov reported that civilian infrastructure in the city was damaged. Emergency services are working at the scenes.
At around 07:00, Terekhov reported two casualties caused by the morning attack.
Background: An air-raid warning was issued in most oblasts of Ukraine on the night of 20-21 September due to the threat of cruise missiles launched from Russian Tu-95MS bombers
