At least six strikes observed in Kharkiv

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 21 September 2023, 06:22
THE CENTRE OF KHARKIV ATTACKED BY RUSSIA. STOCK PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

At least six strikes were recorded in the city of Kharkiv on the night of 20-21 September.

Source: Ihor Terekhov, Kharkiv Mayor, on Telegram; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Preliminary reports from Terekhov said all the explosions were recorded in the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv. There was no information about casualties and destruction.

Syniehubov reported that civilian infrastructure in the city was damaged. Emergency services are working at the scenes.

At around 07:00, Terekhov reported two casualties caused by the morning attack.

Background: An air-raid warning was issued in most oblasts of Ukraine on the night of 20-21 September due to the threat of cruise missiles launched from Russian Tu-95MS bombers 

