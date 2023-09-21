At least six strikes observed in Kharkiv

At least six strikes were recorded in the city of Kharkiv on the night of 20-21 September.

Source: Ihor Terekhov, Kharkiv Mayor, on Telegram; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Preliminary reports from Terekhov said all the explosions were recorded in the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv. There was no information about casualties and destruction.

Advertisement:

Syniehubov reported that civilian infrastructure in the city was damaged. Emergency services are working at the scenes.

At around 07:00, Terekhov reported two casualties caused by the morning attack.

Background: An air-raid warning was issued in most oblasts of Ukraine on the night of 20-21 September due to the threat of cruise missiles launched from Russian Tu-95MS bombers

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!