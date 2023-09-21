Ukraine's defenders kill almost 500 Russian soldiers and destroy 3 tanks in one day

Ukraine’s Defence Forces killed 490 Russian invaders over the past day. In total, 274,470 Russian soldiers have been killed in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 21 September 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 274,470 (+490) military personnel

4,638 (+3) tanks

8,883 (+15) armoured combat vehicles

6,137 (+41) artillery systems

781 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems

528 (+2) air defence systems

315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

316 (+0) helicopters

4,850 (+29) tactical UAVs

1,479 (+0) cruise missiles

20 (+0) ships/boats

1 (+0) submarines

8,670 (+37) vehicles and tankers

911 (+5) special vehicles and other equipment

