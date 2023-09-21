Ukraine's defenders kill almost 500 Russian soldiers and destroy 3 tanks in one day
Thursday, 21 September 2023, 08:09
Ukraine’s Defence Forces killed 490 Russian invaders over the past day. In total, 274,470 Russian soldiers have been killed in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 21 September 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 274,470 (+490) military personnel
- 4,638 (+3) tanks
- 8,883 (+15) armoured combat vehicles
- 6,137 (+41) artillery systems
- 781 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 528 (+2) air defence systems
- 315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 316 (+0) helicopters
- 4,850 (+29) tactical UAVs
- 1,479 (+0) cruise missiles
- 20 (+0) ships/boats
- 1 (+0) submarines
- 8,670 (+37) vehicles and tankers
- 911 (+5) special vehicles and other equipment
