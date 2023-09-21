All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian special services involve teenagers in pseudo-mining in Ukraine

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 21 September 2023, 14:52
Russian special services involve teenagers in pseudo-mining in Ukraine
Fake mining claims in Ukraine are often the work of Russia. Infographic: Security Service of Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has documented numerous cases of Russian special services attempting to destabilise the internal situation in Ukraine through fake reports about the "mining" of infrastructure, in which the Russian Federation involved Ukrainian children.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine

Details: More than 2,000 anonymous threats against state institutions, schools, hospitals and other places of mass gathering have been received since the beginning of 2023.

Advertisement:

The SSU stated that most of the information about pseudo-mining came as Internet messages from the territory of the Russian Federation, as well as from Ukrainians.

Quote: "It has been established that the Russian special services involve minors more and more to send terrorist messages.

The occupiers use the banned [in Ukraine] Vkontakte social network, [Russian-]controlled Telegram channels and online gaming platforms to recruit Ukrainian teenagers. On these resources, representatives of the special services of the Russian Federation ‘get to know’ young users and offer them to cooperate.

Very often, the enemy uses methods of blackmail and psychological manipulation, as well as offers of easy money, to incline children to subversive activities.

Before sending messages about fake mines, ‘anonymous terrorists’ receive lists of priority targets in Ukraine from their Russian handlers."

Details: For the anonymity of "letters", their authors send them using specialised software. However, the SSU still establishes their identities, documents their criminal activities and prosecutes them.

In Cherkasy, two local high school students were exposed after reporting about "mining" of a regional military administration and the city's shopping centre in July of this year.

According to the investigation, the young men acted on the instructions of representatives of the Russian FSB, who recruited both teenagers through Telegram channels controlled by the Russian Federation.

On this and other facts, investigations under Art. 259 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (knowingly false notification of a threat to the safety of citizens, destruction or property damage) are underway.

The sanction of the article provides for a punishment of up to 8 years of imprisonment. If the offender is under 16, then their parents or care-takers will be held responsible for the crime.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
All News
Advertisement: