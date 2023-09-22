All Sections
We believe in Ukraine's victory, but its politics are harmful and offensive – Polish Foreign Minister

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 22 September 2023, 08:35
We believe in Ukraine's victory, but its politics are harmful and offensive – Polish Foreign Minister
Zbigniew Rau. Photo: Getty Images

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau has said that the comparisons between Poland and Russia which appeared in statements made by Ukrainian politicians are extremely offensive to Polish society, and it will take efforts to restore confidence.

Source: Zbigniew Rau on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "[Ukraine’s statement’s - ed.] lead to a deep rethinking of the Polish consciousness regarding Ukraine and Ukrainians, not only collectively, but above all, individually."

Details: Rau said that in the same houses where Poles spontaneously accepted Ukrainian refugees and listened to the stories of their fate, "today we wonder how Poles and Russians can be mentioned in the same breath as harming Ukrainians."

Quote: "Poland, like Ukraine, has been a victim of Russian imperialism for centuries, which has tried to subjugate us, whether in 1939 in Poland or in 2022 in Ukraine, with rapes, robberies, deportations and executions. Our government's help to Ukraine and Ukrainians was possible thanks to the understanding, compassion and sympathy for Ukraine of almost every Polish family. 

Therefore, Ukraine's current [brand of] politics is not only harmful and painful to us, but above all offensive. It is difficult to assume that it will be forgotten quickly. That is why it is harmful to Ukraine. Together we are losing a lot from it."

Details: Rau assured that Poland "believes in the victory of Ukraine" and "will not stand aside."

"But we will not allow our relations with Poland to be traded in the name of private fortunes and foreign interests hostile to Poland and Ukraine," the Polish minister said.

"It will take a titanic amount of work to rebuild the trust of Polish society in the good will of the Ukrainian authorities," he added.

Background: 

  • Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki explained on Wednesday, 20 September that Warsaw is now focused on rearming its own army and therefore is not providing military assistance to Kyiv.
  • Morawiecki's statements came amid tensions between Warsaw and Kyiv over Polish unilateral restrictions on Ukrainian agricultural products and Ukraine's response..
  • Andrzej Duda, President of Poland, said that the words of Mateusz Morawiecki on the cessation of military assistance to Ukraine due to the need for rearmament were taken out of context.

