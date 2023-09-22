All Sections
UK Defence Intelligence explains intensification of attacks by Ukraine and Russia in deep rear

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 22 September 2023, 09:53

Over the past four days, both Russia and Ukraine have experienced extremely intense attacks in the deep rear: this is due to the desire of the two sides to gain an advantage against the background of a relatively static situation on the ground.

Source: UK Ministry of Defence intelligence update on Twitter on 22 September, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The report says in recent days there have been accounts of explosions at Russian logistics facilities, air bases and command posts in Crimea, Krasnodar Krai and near Moscow.

It is very likely that the Russian Black Sea Fleet has again become the target of serious attacks. However, explosions which occurred at Chkalovsky Air Base near Moscow are likely to cause the greatest strategic concern for Russian leaders.

Quote: "This is a sensitive location because it hosts specialist military aircraft as well as VIP transport for Russian leaders. Reported damage to a COOT special mission aircraft is particularly relevant: the exact variant involved is unclear, but these valuable assets undertake missions which include electronic intelligence collection," the review states.

Over the past week, Russia has repeatedly launched long-range strikes on targets throughout Ukraine.

This unusual intensity is likely to be in part a response to incidents in Russia and Crimea, according to the UK analysts. At the same time, since battles on the front line are relatively static, each side is seeking to gain an advantage by striking in the strategic rear of the enemy, the ministry said.

Background: UK Defence Intelligence noted, on the anniversary of Vladimir Putin's approval of partial mobilisation in Russia, that the Russian army is facing several problems, particularly due to the lack of regular rotations.

